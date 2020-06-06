Inscription Capital LLC Trims Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,385 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.9% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,276,000 after acquiring an additional 565,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,537,291,000 after acquiring an additional 796,974 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,166,000 after acquiring an additional 994,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,286,124 in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Walmart from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

Walmart stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.56. 13,084,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,865,873. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $346.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.