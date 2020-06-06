Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti increased their price target on Insteel Industries from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

IIIN traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 122,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,651. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.40 and a beta of 1.91. Insteel Industries has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,507,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,396,000 after acquiring an additional 466,564 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 312,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 109,070 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,367,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 98,317 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

