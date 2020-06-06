Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Intel by 1,628.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,363,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $127,903,000 after buying an additional 2,226,621 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 105,418 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,781,000 after buying an additional 47,674 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 456,678 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $24,742,000 after buying an additional 14,446 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,465,815 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $945,250,000 after purchasing an additional 803,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 444,466 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $24,054,000 after purchasing an additional 177,335 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.34. The stock had a trading volume of 26,806,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,371,672. The company has a market cap of $262.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

