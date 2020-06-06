Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.97.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.34. 26,803,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,653,974. The firm has a market cap of $266.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day moving average is $59.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,884,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,177 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,207,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.