International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of International Money Express from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of International Money Express from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.57.

NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 132,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,120. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $451.09 million, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.05. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.75 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 61.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that International Money Express will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 63.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 792,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in International Money Express by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after buying an additional 401,900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in International Money Express by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,666,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,473,000 after buying an additional 350,074 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at $1,993,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC grew its position in International Money Express by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 184,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 84,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

