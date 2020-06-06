Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Trading Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for about $0.0947 or 0.00000982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $11.25 million and approximately $3,606.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.11 or 0.02013069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00182250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045134 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00123114 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 121,335,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,870,248 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

