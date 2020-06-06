Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Iridium Communications from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 643,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,422. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.02. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $145.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $641,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 444,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 50,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,069,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,326,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,974,000 after purchasing an additional 388,532 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 32,677 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

