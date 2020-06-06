J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SJM. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.15.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.44. 2,014,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.72. J M Smucker has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J M Smucker will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.18%.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,942 shares in the company, valued at $5,383,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $252,840. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 207.9% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 31,214 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 62.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 16,845 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 24.8% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 14.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,729,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

