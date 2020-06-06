J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SJM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut J M Smucker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised J M Smucker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.15.

NYSE:SJM traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.44. 2,014,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.24. J M Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that J M Smucker will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.18%.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $87,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $252,840 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in J M Smucker by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 31,214 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in J M Smucker by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 16,845 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in J M Smucker by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

