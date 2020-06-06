J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. J M Smucker updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.90-8.30 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.90-8.30 EPS.

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $107.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.72. J M Smucker has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $125.62.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.18%.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $87,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $252,840 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on J M Smucker from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.15.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.