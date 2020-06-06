J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.90-8.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.39. The company issued revenue guidance of down 1-2% yr/yr to ~$7.64-7.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.66 billion.J M Smucker also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.90-8.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J M Smucker from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.15.

SJM opened at $107.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.97 and a 200 day moving average of $108.72. J M Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.24.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J M Smucker will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 40.18%.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $87,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $252,840 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

