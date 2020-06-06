JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

JBLU has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered JetBlue Airways from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.62.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JBLU traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 48,002,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,026,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $29,430.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,946.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.