JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $120.00

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Crowdstrike from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,527,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306,457. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average is $60.61. Crowdstrike has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $103.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.41.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 64,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $3,030,931.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $584,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,161,433 shares of company stock valued at $658,655,485. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crowdstrike by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

