JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $32.00

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PD. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pagerduty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Pagerduty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pagerduty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.43.

PD traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $26.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,649,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,877. Pagerduty has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Pagerduty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pagerduty will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pagerduty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $162,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $100,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,356 shares of company stock worth $4,684,221. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pagerduty during the first quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Pagerduty during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Pagerduty by 58.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Pagerduty during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pagerduty during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

