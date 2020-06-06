JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JPM. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.04.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $4.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.23. The company had a trading volume of 42,076,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,848,348. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $324.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,366,000 after purchasing an additional 182,387 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 32,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 271,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,711 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

