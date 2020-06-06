JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,453 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,771,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.04.

JPM stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.23. The company had a trading volume of 42,076,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,848,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

