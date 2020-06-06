Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KRTX. Mizuho increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Shares of KRTX stock traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $96.21. 208,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,710. The company has a current ratio of 145.80, a quick ratio of 145.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average of $81.54. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $152.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 555,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $45,012,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,519,518.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $700,465.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,184 shares of company stock worth $53,271,738.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 139.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 86.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

