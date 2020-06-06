Kcash (KCASH) Tops One Day Volume of $4.09 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. Kcash has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kcash has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Kcash Profile

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

