Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KELYA. TheStreet cut Kelly Services from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Kelly Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Noble Financial cut Kelly Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Kelly Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.56. 267,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,661. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

