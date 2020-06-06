Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AYLA) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AYLA) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AYLA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

