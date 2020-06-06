KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson lowered KeyCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperformer rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.24.

KeyCorp stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.56. 23,497,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,998,424. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In other news, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,485 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 106,485 shares of company stock worth $1,109,564. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

