Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

KZR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.88. 1,408,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,379. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.69 and a current ratio of 18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $295.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.11.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. Analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KZR. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 29.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 115,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 26,415 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 27.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $1,069,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 226.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 293,075 shares in the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.