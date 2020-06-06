Kryll Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last Week (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 6th. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. Kryll has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $15,777.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $486.15 or 0.05038502 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00055918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002847 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010361 BTC.

About Kryll

KRL is a token. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,000,443 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

