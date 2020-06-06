Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, May 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,768. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 46.38 and a quick ratio of 46.38. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $66.85.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 2,559 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $102,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,948,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,228,966.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 575.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.