La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Sidoti

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) had its target price lifted by Sidoti from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LZB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.

NYSE:LZB traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 281,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.08. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 44.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 14,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 39.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 94,294 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

