Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded up $13.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,498,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,646. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $172.38 and a 52 week high of $344.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.50 and a 200 day moving average of $277.29.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Lam Research from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lam Research from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lam Research from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.08.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

