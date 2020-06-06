Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LRCX. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.08.

LRCX stock traded up $13.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $304.92. 2,489,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,965. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $172.38 and a 1-year high of $344.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 96.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,525,000 after buying an additional 199,127 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,220,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 97,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

