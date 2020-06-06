Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LNDC. Roth Capital raised Landec from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Landec from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.40.

LNDC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,539. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $318.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62. Landec has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $12.46.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $152.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Landec will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nelson Obus bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,482. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Landec during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Landec during the first quarter valued at $509,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 102.5% during the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,388 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 37.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 44,419 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

