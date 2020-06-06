Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $8.75. 626,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $18.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $264.48 million, a PE ratio of 54.66 and a beta of 2.00.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Jignesh Patel bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 444,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 193,226 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at $2,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 348.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 103,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 88,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 211,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 87,662 shares during the period. 48.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.