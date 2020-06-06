Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LSTR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.49.

LSTR traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.28. The company had a trading volume of 568,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $119.93.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.29 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $576,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,399.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $751,742.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,234.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 465.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

