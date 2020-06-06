Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Given Equal Weight Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

LPI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.84.

NYSE:LPI traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 4.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $68.50.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.20). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $204.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 81.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 151,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 29.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,895,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 656,733 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 5.9% in the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,771,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 210,596 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

