Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given New $53.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LVS. HSBC upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.90 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.14.

NYSE LVS traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,196,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328,218. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,584 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,082 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 42,362 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

