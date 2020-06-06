Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $13.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $304.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,489,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,269. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $172.38 and a 52 week high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.50 and its 200 day moving average is $277.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.08.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

