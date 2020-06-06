Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $6.03 Million Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises about 0.7% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.29. 4,573,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892,578. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on D. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.