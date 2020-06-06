Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,677,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,310,000 after purchasing an additional 178,883 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,674.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 78,595 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,354.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,659,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,367,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416,765. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

