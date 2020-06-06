Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,095 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,359 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,537,291,000 after purchasing an additional 796,974 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,166,000 after buying an additional 994,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after buying an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.03.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $121.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,093,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,393,611. The company has a market capitalization of $349.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.31. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,286,124 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

