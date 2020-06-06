Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 20,782 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,782 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 0.7% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,385,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,132,000 after purchasing an additional 160,538 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,601,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,813,000 after acquiring an additional 931,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in AT&T by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 21,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 46,497,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,227,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nomura reduced their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.02.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.