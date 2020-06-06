Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.99. 34,782,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,737,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average is $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $200.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

