Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FWONA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.50.

NASDAQ:FWONA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.35. 276,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,468. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average is $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $46.52.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.63). Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Art L.P. Ancient sold 7,304 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $260,679.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler acquired 908,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,968,335.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 271,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,563.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,136,148 shares of company stock worth $108,053,111 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 112,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

