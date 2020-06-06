Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

LGND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.83.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LGND stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.00. 343,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a current ratio of 40.65. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $57.24 and a 1-year high of $124.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.60. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.58.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 55.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $33.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,321,804.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,603.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.