Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of LLNW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,057,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $560.60 million, a PE ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 0.98. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sajid Malhotra sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $41,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Peterschmidt sold 108,931 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $693,890.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,394 shares of company stock worth $1,984,937 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at $359,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 399.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 533,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 426,466 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.