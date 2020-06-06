Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LINX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Linx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Linx from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Linx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Linx from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINX traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,536. Linx has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16.

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0184 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINX. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Linx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Linx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Linx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Linx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Linx Company Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

