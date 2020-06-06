Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Liquidity Services posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $52.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.31 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.16. 291,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,453. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 44,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $198,858.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 45,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $161,526.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 525,805 shares of company stock worth $2,507,323. 21.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

