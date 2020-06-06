Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.83.

Shares of LFUS stock traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.92. The company had a trading volume of 205,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,259. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.42 and its 200 day moving average is $164.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.35. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $117,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Littelfuse by 112.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Littelfuse by 46.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

