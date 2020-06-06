Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LVGO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Livongo Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Livongo Health from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Livongo Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.50.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

Shares of LVGO stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $57.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,225,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,756. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.65. Livongo Health has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $64.44.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.11 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 22.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Livongo Health will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $182,039.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 209,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,355.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Glen Tullman sold 170,000 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $9,764,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,071,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,571,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,257 shares of company stock worth $26,878,635 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KPCB XVI Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the 4th quarter worth $158,686,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the 4th quarter worth $104,362,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,002 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,745,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,813,000 after acquiring an additional 265,835 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 950,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,113,000 after acquiring an additional 215,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.