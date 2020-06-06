Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.50.

LYG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. 10,940,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,300,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

