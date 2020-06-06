Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.36. Logitech International posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $709.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.99 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.88. 631,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $59.90.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 28,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,003.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,906,253.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $759,999.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,766.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,941 shares of company stock valued at $18,354,799 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

