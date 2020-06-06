LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogMeIn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.38.

Shares of LOGM traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $85.28. 913,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,884. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -250.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.67. LogMeIn has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $86.63.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $322.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LogMeIn will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in LogMeIn by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

