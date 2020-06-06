Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.4% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $561,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 418,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $50,134,000 after buying an additional 25,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.11.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,515,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,848,448. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

