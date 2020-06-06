LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on LPLA. Citigroup upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LPL Financial from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LPL Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.30.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average of $77.51. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,773,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,390,000 after buying an additional 329,743 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $5,721,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $2,290,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $720,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.